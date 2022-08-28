Two killed in fiery crash on I-80, state police say

LAKE COUNTY — Two people were killed in a fiery, high speed crash that involved three cars on Interstate 80/94 early Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80/94 eastbound between Cline Avenue and Burr Street, just before 1 a.m. Sunday. A preliminary investigation conducted by ISP showed a blue 2021 Chevrolet Camaro was speeding eastbound when it rear-ended a silver 2011 Honda Pilot. The impact pushed the Honda into the median wall. The Camaro then hit a red 2000 Ford Mustang, pushing it into an outer sound barrier. The Camaro also hit the sound barrier and burst into flames.

After extinguishing the fire, the Gary Police Department found two dead individuals in the Camaro, according to ISP.

The identities of the victims will be released by the Lake County coroner's office once the families have been notified.

Neither the driver of the Honda or the Ford was injured.

ISP said the driver of the Ford, 43-year-old Scott Kennedy, of Crown Point, showed signs of impairment at the scene. Kennedy refused to submit a chemical test, ISP said, and a search warrant for a blood draw was signed by a Lake County judge. Kennedy's blood was drawn at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, and he was taken to Lake County Jail. ISP said charges are pending prosecutor approval.