Two new cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, bringing total to 12

Two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the state, bringing to 12 the number of people testing positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The two new cases involve residents of St. Joseph and Marion counties and are adults, according to the state.

No positive results have been reported in Lake, Porter or LaPorte counties and no deaths have been reported, according to an online site maintained by the State Department of Health.

A total of 64 people have been tested by the ISDH, according to the online site.

The statewide results include tests performed at the ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and through a private laboratory.

The online site is updated daily.

