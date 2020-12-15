Two PNW professors named Scholarship of Engagement Fellows

Two Purdue University Northwest (PNW) faculty members have been recognized for their Northwest Indiana community partnerships through selection as Scholarship of Engagement Fellows for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Jodi Allen, assistant professor and Family Nursing Practitioner Program coordinator in the College of Nursing, and Shontrai Irving, clinical associate professor of business law in the College of Business, were among 14 faculty members chosen to participate in this year’s program from across the Purdue system.

“I am proud to support the community outreach and engaged scholarship of our colleagues, Dr. Allen and Professor Irving,” states Kenneth C. Holford, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs at Purdue Northwest. “Their projects highlight the level of engagement and community impact for which Purdue Northwest faculty members have come to be known.”

Allen, a working nurse practitioner, has partnered with Sojourner Truth House in Gary to focus on women who often fall through the cracks once they are housed.

“I’m looking to create more touchpoints for these women,” explains Allen. “By establishing regular check-ins, I can make sure they are keeping up on their health appointments, medications and determine what barriers they face.”