Two Safe Haven Baby Box fundraisers scheduled

Two events have been scheduled to benefit Save Haven Baby Boxes.

First United Methodist Church of Crown Point hosts its benefit Friday at Karma Cigar Bar, 850 81st Ave., Merrillville.

Bears and Babies, a charity dinner and benefit, begins at 6 p.m. Cost is $50 a ticket. A limited number of tickets are available at www.BEARSANDBABIES.com.

Three former Chicago Bears players are participating, including Gene Schroeder, 1951-1957; Doug Plank, 1975-1982; and Steve McMichael, 1981-1993.

The St. Pope John Paul ll Council 16008, Highland Knights of Columbus, sponsors a Baby Box fundraiser from 6-11 p.m. March 7 at St. James Parish Hall, 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland.

It includes a homemade buffet dinner, silent auction and door prizes.

Tickets are $20 before March 1; $25 at the door. Tickets are limited to 350. They are available at the St. James Parish office, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., by mailing money to the parish office flagged to the attention of the K of C, or on www.Eventbrite.com, search Safe Haven.

Baby Box founder Monica Kelsey, will be there and avaialble to answer questions.

