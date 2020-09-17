Two selected for United Way leadership program

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brandi Adams and Kasie Tenbarge has been selected to participate in United Way Worldwide’s 2020 LEAD Program.

The LEAD (Leaders Engaged in Accelerated Development) Program is designed to nurture skill sets, provide networking opportunities, and create knowledge and share opportunities to support career growth within the United Way Network.

Adams is the development director for Lake Area United Way and Tenbarge is the development director for United Way of Porter County. Both ladies have been serving Northwest Indiana at their respective United Way location for more than four years.

“We’re so pleased that Brandi and Kasie were chosen to be part of this year’s LEAD program,” Kim Olesker, president & CEO of United Way of Porter County. “United Way Worldwide provides true benefit with the strength of network. As a graduate of their executive leadership program, I can say Brandi and Kasie will continue to be extraordinary assets to the work we are accomplishing in Northwest Indiana and this training will only enhance their performance to better serve our community.”

Applicants come from United Way’s worldwide network of more than 12,800 people. Selection for the program is based on performance, potential and core competencies. Adams and Tenbarge are two of 68 selected for this year’s program.