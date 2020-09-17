Two selected for United Way leadership program

Brandi Adams and Kasie Tenbarge has been selected to participate in United Way Worldwide’s 2020 LEAD Program.
The LEAD (Leaders Engaged in Accelerated Development) Program is designed to nurture skill sets, provide networking opportunities, and create knowledge and share opportunities to support career growth within the United Way Network.
Adams is the development director for Lake Area United Way and Tenbarge is the development director for United Way of Porter County. Both ladies have been serving Northwest Indiana at their respective United Way location for more than four years.
“We’re so pleased that Brandi and Kasie were chosen to be part of this year’s LEAD program,” Kim Olesker, president & CEO of United Way of Porter County. “United Way Worldwide provides true benefit with the strength of network. As a graduate of their executive leadership program, I can say Brandi and Kasie will continue to be extraordinary assets to the work we are accomplishing in Northwest Indiana and this training will only enhance their performance to better serve our community.”
Applicants come from United Way’s worldwide network of more than 12,800 people. Selection for the program is based on performance, potential and core competencies. Adams and Tenbarge are two of 68 selected for this year’s program.
“Leadership development is critical for building the pipeline of future leaders for the global United Way network,” said Amy Dinofrio, Vice President of People Strategies, Talent and Board Engagement at United Way Worldwide. “Identifying high-performing and high-potential employees enables us to build a culture of top-performing talent and ensures we will continue to effectively serve the unmet needs of every person in every community.”
The 2020 LEAD Program runs from August 2020 to July 2021 and requires participants to take part in a monthly webinar series to complete the program.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!