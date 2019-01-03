HAMMOND — When two teens went out for a bike ride along Wolf Lake in Hammond, they had no idea they would end the day as lifesavers.
But when Aidan Plemons, 16, of Whiting, and Adam Voss, 17, of Crown Point, saw a woman stuck in the icy water, they jumped into action without hesitation.
"When it was happening, I didn't think anything of it,” Plemons said. “It was instinct, I had to go. I didn't have a choice. Afterward, we were both in shock that whole day. I never would have thought something like that could have happened.”
It began on the afternoon of Dec. 15 when the two teens rode to the bridge on Wolf Lake's bike trail and decided to turn back as the wind picked up. As the teens cycled back down the trail, they noticed a Chihuahua standing on the path — its owner nowhere in sight.
That's when they saw a white hat poking out just above the reeds and heard Bonnie Luttrell, of Hammond, calling for help.
Minutes earlier, Luttrell's Chihuahua, Tink, had run onto the ice chasing after a mouse.
"Tink slipped out of his collar and went after the mouse and into the reeds, and he didn't come back out," Luttrell said. "Then I heard him yelping. He fell in about 3 feet from the shore and I went after him thinking it'd be more shallow."
Luttrell walked out on the ice to retrieve Tink and fell through herself.
Legs stuck knee-deep in the muck and standing waist-deep in icy water, Luttrell tried to pull free, but she kept sinking farther down.
"Every time I struggled to get out, I sunk deeper in," Luttrell said. "I was terrified. I didn't know how long it would take for hypothermia to set in or how long it would take for someone to find me. I started panicking. I have asthma and COPD, so for me, exertion means a panic attack."
Luttrell was able to throw Tink to shore. She dropped the leash handle of her other dog, a yellow Lab named Bailey, and was afraid the dog would try to jump in after her.
The icy water began to rise above her stomach as she sunk farther into the muck.
Hearing her calls, Plemons navigated through the weeds at the shore's edge, wading out in the water to pull out Luttrell. Meanwhile, Voss called 911 from the shore while keeping an eye on the rescue.
Eventually Plemons was able to help Luttrell break loose of the muck and as they got close to the shore. Voss helped the two onto land. Luttrell said Plemons wrapped Tink in his sweater after everyone was safely on shore.
“When I saw it happening, it was second nature,” Voss said. “Out of high school, I'm going to go to fire school and become a firefighter and paramedic, so it was a good experience.”
Hammond first-responders soon arrived on the scene and made sure Luttrell and the boys were OK.
“I come up to the scene and I look and see two kids and a lady holding a dog,” Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith said. “And I wondered, 'What the heck is going on?'”
When Jeffrey Plemons went to pick up the boys up from the scene, he wondered what his son could have possibly done.
"I see Chief Smith pull up and see Adam and Aidan in his car, and I said, 'What did they do?'" Jeffrey Plemons said. "He paused and said, 'Your son's a lifesaver today. Nothing can prepare you to hear that."
On Dec. 22, Luttrell met with the boys and their parents to give them each rewards and thank you cards for their acts of heroism on that cold day.
"Those kids deserve all of the accolades they can get," Luttrell said.
It was a situation that could have been much worse, Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said.
“They literally saved this woman — if not for them she could have been in a really bad situation,” McDermott said. “One of the things about Wolf Lake is that we have drownings there every few years because people get tangled in the seaweed and muck. In this case, every time the lady tried to get out she sunk deeper in. We're lucky those two boys were there.”
McDermott invited the boys to his office, took a photo with them and Fire Chief Smith, and thanked them for their bravery. He said he plans on more formally recognizing the boys heroics in the future.