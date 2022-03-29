U.S. 20 going down to one lane during resurfacing work, state says

Resurfacing and preventative maintenance work will get underway Monday along U.S. 20 between Indianapolis Boulevard and Ind. 912/Cline Avenue, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The highway will be reduced to one lane during the work, which is expected to continue through late June, INDOT said.
Flaggers will be used to direct traffic during daytime work hours, the state said.
PHOTOS: Portage church holds prayer vigil in support of Ukraine
Emelian Kargol, who left Ukraine 40 years ago, talks with Pastor Leticia Bailey at a prayer vigil for Ukraine Monday night at City Point Church in Portage.
Doug Ross, The Times
Mike Hendon, pastor of City Point Church in Portage, leads a closing prayer at Monday night's prayer vigil for Ukraine.
Doug Ross, The Times
Phil and Victoria Luster-Bartz sing "Amazing Grace" during Monday night's prayer vigil for Ukraine.
Doug Ross, The Times
Portage Mayor Sue Lynch welcomes residents to a prayer vigil for Ukraine Monday night at City Point Church in Portage.
Doug Ross, The Times
Pastors and public officials gathered with Christians across Portage to pray Monday night for the people of Ukraine.
Doug Ross, The Times
Pastor John Lowe, of New Life Church in Warsaw, Indiana, had just returned from Warsaw, Poland, when he spoke Monday night about shedding a lot of tears during his first week in Poland as he comforted refugees who fled their homeland when Russia invaded Ukraine.
Doug Ross, The Times
Amy Armstrong, worship leader at City Point Church in Portage, prays during Monday night's prayer vigil for Ukraine.
Doug Ross, The Times
Doug Ross, The Times
