U.S. 20 going down to one lane during resurfacing work, state says

Resurfacing and preventative maintenance work will get underway Monday along U.S. 20 between Indianapolis Boulevard and Ind. 912/Cline Avenue, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The highway will be reduced to one lane during the work, which is expected to continue through late June, INDOT said.

Flaggers will be used to direct traffic during daytime work hours, the state said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

