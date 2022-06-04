 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U.S. 41 crash kills 2; 1 driver airlifted, police say

Airlifted Stock FILE

A medical helicopter is shown in this Times file photo.

 Jeff Dildine, file, The Times

CEDAR LAKE — Two are dead following a crash late Saturday morning in Cedar Lake, with others injured.

First responders were called at 11:30 a.m. to a crash on U.S. 41 next to Uncle John's Flea Market, at 15205 Wicker Ave., said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Police said a car was traveling south on U.S. 41 when it attempted to cross northbound traffic to turn into the flea market. The car was then hit by a minivan that was heading north on U.S. 41.

All four individuals inside the car were taken to local hospitals, and the driver was later airlifted to the University of Chicago.

Two individuals have been pronounced dead from their injuries. Their identities have not yet been released pending family notification.

One of the car's occupants is an 11-year-old girl who is awake and in stable condition at the hospital.

The driver of the minivan was treated and released at the scene.

The crash is under continued investigation by the Lake County Reconstruction Unit.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

