HAMMOND — A Hammond native and Gavit High School graduate who has served as a United States magistrate judge will be recognized Oct. 4 as recipient of the Distinguished Hammond Alumni Success and Leadership Award.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich will be honored by the Hammond Education Foundation and its Alumni & Friends of Hammond Schools affiliate during a reception/program scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. in the cafeteria of the honoree’s high school alma mater, 1670 175th St. Enter Door C from the south (parking lot) side.
A $25 contribution to the Hammond Education Foundation is requested to attend the event. Reservations can be made online at www.hammondalumni.org.
Rodovich served as magistrate judge for the Northern District of Indiana, Hammond Division from 1982 to 2013. Since retiring from full-time judicial service in 2013, he has continued as a U.S. magistrate judge on re-call status.
As a federal magistrate judge, he has been responsible for preliminary criminal proceedings including search and arrest warrants, initial court appearances, setting of bonds and arraignments and handling of civil cases.
During his career Rodovich also has served as chief deputy prosecutor of Lake County; a partner in the law firm of Hand, Muenich and Rodovich; and a faculty member of the Valparaiso University School of Law, holding the title of distinguished jurist in residence.
Additionally, he was named Indiana Trial Judge of the Year in 2013 by the Indiana Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates, and he regularly has conducted naturalization ceremonies in Hammond each July 4 for new United States citizens.
“I believe that public service is important,” he said. “Being a federal judge has been both a challenge and has provided an opportunity to serve the citizens of the Northern District of Indiana.”
After graduating from Gavit in 1966, Rodovich earned a baccalaureate degree in government at Valparaiso University, graduating with senior honors, then went on to graduate with distinction from the VU Law School in 1973.
“Both the practice of law and being a federal judge is a continuous learning experience,” he said. “Gavit helped prepare me for college and law school. High school also taught me, not only through substantive courses, but it helped me develop the self-discipline for college, law school and my legal career.”
Asked the greatest deterrents to ethical success and effective leadership in his career field, Rodovich said, “Someone cannot be an effective leader without demonstrating the skills required to be successful in that particular field. An effective leader must lead by example. In many cases, the lack of professional skills leads to shortcuts and ethical lapses.”
Monetary contributions from this event will support the Hammond Education Foundation’s mission of furthering extraordinary learning experiences that help Hammond students succeed.