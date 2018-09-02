Paul Kaczocha saw a substantial drop in union jobs and membership during his 48 years working at the Burns Harbor steel mill that is now operated by ArcelorMittal.
But as the Gary resident sets out on a new path of retirement this Labor Day weekend, he is optimistic about the future of organized labor in this country.
Kaczocha's hope lies with young people, who he said are both well educated and well aware of what's going on in this country and around the world.
"They're contributing to the wealth of that 1 percent that's out there," he said.
Alice Bush, a retired nurse and union organizer from Gary, also is encouraged by the renewed sense of activism among young people like the students from Parkland, Florida, who rose up after this year's school shooting and are now speaking out on the wider issues of healthcare and education.
"We can do this thing," she said. "We're not giving up. Labor is the people."
While Labor Day for many means little more than the end of summer, the national holiday originated with the labor movement and "is dedicated to the social and economic achievements of American workers," according to the United States Department of Labor. "It constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our country."
The organized end of labor has taken a big hit over the last several decades. Union membership was at 10.7 percent last year or about half of where it was 35 years ago, which was the first year comparable data are available, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The number of workers belonging to unions was 14.8 million last year, compared to 17.7 million in 1983.
"I think we're in trouble," said Michael Olszanski, past president of United Steelworkers Local 1010, who now works outreach for the Department of Labor Studies at Indiana University Northwest in Gary.
He has an answer for the big question of how the economy can be doing so well, yet so many wages remain stagnant.
"Because union membership is at an all-time low," Olszanski said. "Unions drive wages in this country."
The United States Supreme Court dealt unions a further blow this summer with a ruling that public employees do not have to pay dues to cover the cost of collective bargaining.
A number of states, including Indiana, were already right-to-work states, which mean employees represented by unions against their wishes are not required to pay dues for collective bargaining.
"Even in a right-to-work climate we're working hard to organize people," said Dennis McCafferty, president of the Northern Indiana Area Labor Federation.
McCafferty, who also serves as chief steward and director of political and legislative affairs at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 21, said his local had organized 911 dispatchers in Lake County, who are currently wrapping up their first three-year contract.
"It was a perfect fit for us," he said.
McCafferty shares in the hope of young people.
Half of the federation's executive board are new faces with new ideas, he said.
McCafferty believes this change will be reflected in this year's mid-term elections, where voters will respond to the fact that "the economy is rigged against them."
"We provide the prosperity but are not getting our share of it," he said.