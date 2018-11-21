Unique concert supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

MUNSTER — Touched by the TV commercials featuring kids and their families fighting cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a 16-year-old Munster High School student has created a harp concert for the community to raise money to help them this holiday season.
Harpist Zoe O’Shaughnessy, of Munster, got a few of her talented friends to join her, worked with the Munster Auditorium and MHS school administration as well as St. Jude’s for the 7 p.m. Dec. 7 fundraiser, Chanson for Cancer. Admission is $5 cash per person at the door for the hourlong concert.
In addition to harp, there will be music from MHS senior Catie Gilhooly on flute, MHS sophomore Mihail Babus on vibraphone, MHS senior Shreyas Iyer on cello and MHS junior Ariel Velasco on voice.
“I’ve always wanted to use music to help others and I hope this concert does make a difference for families at St. Jude. I think the community will enjoy the evening and the variety of music I have planned,” O’Shaughnessy said.
Munster High School’s Project X also is supporting the effort at the event.
For more information, email oirish5@gmail.com.
Those unable to attend, but interested in supporting the effort can donate through a GoFundMe campaign created in connection with Chanson for Cancer at https://bit.ly/2ORoYiq.