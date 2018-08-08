The United Way of Porter County AmeriCorps Program is seeking service members to support community initiatives in Lake, Porter, LaPorte and Marshall counties.
The program is in need of 29 team members to support area nonprofit and school programs. AmeriCorps members serve as high school and college career advisers, kindergarten-Grade 12 tutors in area schools and nonprofit capacity builders. The 2018-19 AmeriCorps program season begins in September.
“This is a great way for individuals to give back to their community through service,” said Kim Olesker, president & CEO of United Way of Porter County. “This service provides real-world work experience for the individual while supporting critical community needs.”
Full-time, part-time and minimum-time positions are available. Program placements run now through May 2019 depending upon placement and term availability. Each placement offers a stipend and an education award that can be used for past, current and future education debt. Student loan deferent is available for serving members.
Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or an equivalent, and be a U.S. citizen, U.S. national or lawful permanent resident alien. All ages are welcome to apply.
Contact Maddie Grimm at (219) 464-3583 or maddie@unitedwaypc.org. Visit unitedwaypc.org/AmeriCorps.