United Way starts relief fund, offers resource guide for families amid coronavirus pandemic

United Way organizations in Lake and Porter counties stand ready to help working families affected by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

A regional resource guide for residents and volunteers can be found at unitedwaypc.org/coronavirus-resources and will be updated continually as more information becomes available, United Way of Porter County said Thursday.

The online guide directs residents to government, health, education and social services websites and features information about coronavirus quarantine, child care resources, food resources, financial assistance services, e-learning topics and more.

"We wanted to make sure residents had a one-stop-shop available to them during these trying times," said Kim Olesker, president and CEO of United Way of Porter County. "It's hard to know where to get information if you'd never needed it before."

The guide also includes a list of volunteer opportunities.

"We are currently accessing community need for volunteers," Olesker said. "Once we have an idea of what's needed, we can mobilize those willing to assist."