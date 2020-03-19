United Way starts relief fund, offers resource guide for families amid coronavirus pandemic

United Way organizations in Lake and Porter counties stand ready to help working families affected by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
A regional resource guide for residents and volunteers can be found at unitedwaypc.org/coronavirus-resources and will be updated continually as more information becomes available, United Way of Porter County said Thursday.
The online guide directs residents to government, health, education and social services websites and features information about coronavirus quarantine, child care resources, food resources, financial assistance services, e-learning topics and more.
"We wanted to make sure residents had a one-stop-shop available to them during these trying times," said Kim Olesker, president and CEO of United Way of Porter County. "It's hard to know where to get information if you'd never needed it before."
The guide also includes a list of volunteer opportunities.
"We are currently accessing community need for volunteers," Olesker said. "Once we have an idea of what's needed, we can mobilize those willing to assist."
Like the Lake Area United Way, United Way of Porter County has started a Coronavirus Pandemic Relief Fund to help those most affected. More information about the fund and how to donate can be found at unitedwaypc.org/coronavirus-resources.
Lake Area United Way’s Lake Area COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund will gather financial aid to support the emerging needs of workers who face income loss and inability to pay bills related to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Lisa Daugherty, president and CEO of Lake Area United Way.
"Right now, we are calling on our community and our corporate partners to come together and support struggling families," she said. "This pandemic is a health crisis, but it is an economic crisis as well, and we intend to be here to support those being affected."
The Lake Area COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund will support nonprofit agencies facing larger needs than before. This week, Lake Area United Way donated $500,000 to partnering agencies in the Region to supply basic needs to families. Through a collaboration of partners called the United for Families Network, the organization is working on identifying needs and gathering more resources and funds.
To minimize person-to-person contact, the agency is using Charity Tracker, an online case management system. Workers and employers can visit www.resourceroundup.com to learn what resources are available.
Those who wish to contribute to the Lake Area COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund should visit www.lauw.org or contact Daugherty at ldaugherty@lauw.org or 219-712-3601.