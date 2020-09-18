University of St. Francis breaks ground on $7 million addition

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — University of St. Francis Dean Marsha King told those attending the nursing school expansion groundbreaking Friday to look toward the future.

"Let's look beyond the brick and mortar and understand the long-term impact. We make a difference," King said.

The new $7 million expansion will include new classrooms, a biology lab, study areas for students and two inaugural programs with others in the "pipeline."

"Our current and future students will help fill these critical positions," King said.

King was among the dignitaries who spoke at a Friday morning groundbreaking ceremony held at 12800 Mississippi Parkway.

The $7 million expansion of the University of St. Francis is just part of development being planned on a 510-acre property at the southeast corner of Interstate 65 and U.S. 231 that also will include a new hospital and the potential relocation of Andrean High School.

Groundbreaking for the new hospital is expected to take place later this month, a Franciscan Alliance spokesman said.