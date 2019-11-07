HAMMOND — City staff want to cut through red tape in attempts to address resident complaints in a more timely fashion and improve the look of unkempt yards marred by high weeds.
The Hammond City Council voted unanimously this week to advance changes to the city code that would narrow the time frame in which staff can legally enter private property and mow down high grass typically found around blighted, abandoned homes.
City staff can mow the lawn with a 10-day notice to the owner after a complaint is filed, versus 45 days, under the proposed ordinance. The changes will be voted on final reading at the upcoming council meeting Monday, Nov. 18.
"When people complain to me, and I say 'I’ll take care of it and get code enforcement to get out there,' the No. 1 complaint I hear is 'I don’t need grass cut in July, I want it now.' This cuts down the 45-day window to 10 days," said Councilman Dave Woerpel, D-5th.
Jamie Prieto, code enforcement commissioner, said his office fields the most tall grass complaints between April and September. This change aligns Hammond city code with most cities of similar size, such as South Bend, West Lafayette and Muncie.
Prieto said the new time frame will allow staff to mow the lawn quickly, but still cite the owner for an ordinance violation, pay a fine and the lawn cutting service fee.
"At that point, once (our vendors) get it cut, (the owners) can appeal it and pay whatever our services charge. That's all part of the process," Prieto said.
In most cases, this ordinance affects homes where people have long moved out and have no plans to cut the grass.
"Many are repeat customers," Mayor Thomas McDermott said.
McDermott said it's a frustrating process for both residents and council members. Because city staff can't legally do anything for 45 days, residents often assume council members aren't actively trying to address their complaints.
“So (Prieto) goes out there and puts the green sticker on the house and then nothing happens for six weeks, seven weeks. In the meantime, the grass is growing higher and the person who made the complaint thinks Rakos and the city blew them off and we’re waiting for the red tape to come off," McDermott said.
Councilman Pete Torres, D-2nd, said he strongly supports the ordinance.
"That is one of the biggest complaints I get during the summer, especially with landlords. And for some reason, renters don’t cut it and landlords let it go. When we have to wait 45 days, it almost becomes a marsh out there," Torres said.
Prieto said the city's vendors charged $29 to $39 depending on lot size this year, but that price range is expected to go up next year.
Prieto said the easiest way to reach the city with a code enforcement complaint is to use the 311 mobile phone application.
According to the city's website, the 311 app is an easy way to report "non-emergency issues to the city such as potholes, streetlight outages, graffiti and more.:"
"Using GPS you can help identify the location of the problem and with the use of your camera you can send a picture as well. You’ll be able to track your issue from the time it is reported until it is resolved. Reporting a problem is now easier than ever," according to the city's website.