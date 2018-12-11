WINFIELD — A 20-year-old man died and three other people were taken to hospitals late Monday after a four-vehicle crash on 109th Avenue, authorities said.
Julian M. Tinoco, of Winfield, died from blunt force trauma at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, according to the Lake County coroner's office. His death was ruled an accident.
Tinoco and three others were taken to three different hospitals after the crash about 9:45 p.m. near 109th Avenue and Deer Creek Drive, officials said.
Volunteers with the Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Force extinguished a fire in the engine compartment of one vehicle and extricated people from three of the four vehicles involved, Fire Chief Jason Gikas said.
Two patients were taken to St. Mary, one was taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point hospital and a fourth patient was taken to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus in Merrillville, he said.
Tinoco was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m. by staff at St. Mary.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Department traffic reconstruction unit. A Winfield officer was on scene assisting with the investigation, Town Marshal Dan Ball said.
Gikas said the crash was tragic and thanked the many agencies that assisted, which also included the Crown Point, Merrillville and Boone Grove fire departments and the Winfield Street Department.
Officials reopened 109th Avenue about 2:45 a.m., he said.
