WINFIELD — A 20-year-old man died and at least two other people were taken to hospitals late Monday after a crash near 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard, authorities said.
Julian M. Tinoco, of Winfield, died from blunt force trauma at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart, according to the Lake County coroner's office. His death was ruled an accident.
At least four vehicles were involved in the crash about 9:45 p.m., Winfield Town Marshal Dan Ball said.
At least three people, including Tinoco, were taken to hospitals, he said. Tinoco was pronounced dead at 10:40 p.m.
The cause of the crash remained under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Department traffic reconstruction unit. A Winfield officer was on scene assisting with the investigation, Ball said.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.