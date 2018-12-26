HAMMOND — Police said an 81-year-old Hammond man who disappeared Christmas Day has been located and has been returned to the care of his family.
Romulo Najera walked out of his home in the 4300 block of Hohman Avenue about 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, Hammond police said.
Najera had not seen since 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to Indiana State Police. A Silver Alert has been issued.
Najera has Alzheimer's disease and might be in extreme danger, police said.
Hammond police said Najera was located and received medical care before returning home.