CALUMET TWP. — A 14-year-old boy who died after being found unresponsive at the bottom of a Calumet High School pool Wednesday evening has been identified, officials say.
On-site athletic trainers immediately performed CPR on Curtis Walton and administered an automatic electronic defibrillator while waiting for first responders to arrive, Lake Ridge Schools Superintendent Sharon Johnson-Shirley said. Walton was then taken to Community Hospital in Munster from the 3900 block of Calhoun Street.
Johnson-Shirley said the 14-year-old freshman, who was No. 19 on the school's football team, was later airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center. He died there early Thursday.
"It's been very traumatic for the family, staff and students," Johnson-Shirley said. "We're just trying to make sense of what happened. There will be an investigation underway."
Johnson-Shirley said the pool was open to the school's football players following Wednesday's practice, with coaches and other adults overseeing the students while in they used the facility.
Johnson-Shirley would not comment on whether Walton knew how to swim or if he had a pre-existing condition. Surveillance cameras in the pool area weren't apparently working at the time of the incident.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is handling the case. Deputies were dispatched to the Calumet Township high school about 6 p.m., finding the unresponsive teen.
Johnson-Shirley said the school's grief counselors were available Thursday to help students and staff cope with Walton's untimely death. Neighboring schools in Lake and Porter counties also sent their counselors to provide aid. Various religious officials from local churches were on-site, as well.
"It's been a very chaotic morning. ... We're in shock and are putting all our skills into making sure students and staff are supported," Johnson-Shirley said. "But it's been nice to know that we aren't alone in this. Lake and Porter counties really came together."
Johnson-Shirley said the school's flag — previously lowered for 9/11 — remains at half-mast to honor Walton's memory.
"I thought it was appropriate," Johnson-Shirley said. "He was a student in good standing and an athlete. There was just nothing but positive vibes from this child."
