ST. JOHN TWP. — An 18-year-old man died in a structure fire early Monday just south of Dyer, according to the Lake County coroner.

Derek Sancya, of St. John Township, was pronounced dead at 4 a.m. by the coroner, who arrived at the scene about 2:20 a.m. in the 7900 block of Rhode Court. Sancya's cause of death is listed as pending.

Dyer Fire Chief Thad Stutler said one person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of several burns suffered in the fire, which caused a total loss to the residence.

Stutler said officials were alerted by the individual that Sancya was in the home during the blaze, prompting a search for the 18-year-old. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops. 

