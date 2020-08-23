UPDATE: 1 dead after car collides with semi truck, authorities say

First responders rushed to the scene of a traffic accident involving a passenger vehicle and a semi near the intersection of Indianapolis Blvd. and 5TH Street in Hammond early Sunday morning. The area had lost power due to the crash. The Coroner was on scne.
First responders work a scene early Sunday involving a car and semi collision near Indianapolis Boulevard and Fifth Avenue in Hammond.
A car and semi truck collided early Sunday, resulting in the death of at least one person, the Lake County Coroner said.
A car that collided with a semi truck rolled over several times and struck power poles, eyewitnesses said.
One person died after a collision between a semi truck and car near Fifth Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard on Sunday in Hammond.
A collision between a semi truck and car early Sunday near Fifth Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard took out power lines and traffic lights.
The Lake County Coroner arrives at the scene of a fatal crash on Sunday near Indianapolis Boulevard and Fifth Avenue in Hammond.
A car that collided with a semi truck rolled over several times and took out power poles early Sunday in Hammond near Fifth Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard.
First responders work a scene early Sunday involving a car and semi collision near Indianapolis Boulevard and Fifth Avenue in Hammond.