UPDATE: 1 dead after car collides with semi truck, authorities say
UPDATE: 1 dead after car collides with semi truck, authorities say

HAMMOND — One person was killed in a motor vehicle accident early Sunday, the Lake County Coroner said.

The Lake County Coroner identified the man killed as 22-year-old Gabriel Villanueva, of Chicago. He was pronounced dead about 3:50 a.m.

Police and fire personnel responded to the intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and Fifth Avenue about 2:40 a.m. after a semi truck and car collided, Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

The collision knocked down traffic lights and power lines, cutting power to parts of the surrounding area of north Hammond, eyewitnesses said.

No one else sustained injuries in the collision. Blood alcohol tests are being performed on Villanueva to determine if alcohol was a factor in the crash, Kellogg said.

