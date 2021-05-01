UPDATE: 1 missing, 1 in critical condition after boat capsizes in Lake Michigan, DNR says

EAST CHICAGO — First responders rescued three people after a boat capsized in Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon. As of 5 p.m., one person remained missing.

Around 3 p.m. the Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard were alerted of a boat that had capsized on Lake Michigan that was in the area of the East Chicago Marina at 3301 Aldis St., said DNR Officer Alex Neel.

The occupants were in distress in the water and several agencies rushed to their aid. A 45-foot response vessel was dispatched and rescued two of the boat occupants. The people who were rescued told first responders there had been four people on the boat.

A good Samaritan rescued the third person from the water and alerted public safety officials.

The three people were taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago. Their current conditions were unknown Saturday evening.

Two of the victims were treated for hypothermia while the third person is in critical condition, officials said.

The search for the fourth boater was ongoing as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with helicopters attempting to locate the person from above. Neel said the search will continue Sunday morning with several agencies staging at the East Chicago Marina.