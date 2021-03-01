UPDATE: 10-digit dialing now required in 219 area code

Landline and cellphone users in the 219 area code are being required to use all 10 digits of a local telephone number when dialing to avoid conflicts with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

There is a conflict within the 219 and 574 (South Bend) area codes because they each contain telephone numbers with prefixes of 988, which is the number of the suicide lifeline, said Tom Carroll, senior vice president at the Northwestern Indiana Telephone Co.

This means that while setting out to dial a number with a 988 prefix in these two local area codes, a caller will first reach the suicide lifeline, he said.

The 10-digit calling is required by the Federal Communications Commission and applies to all phones within the two local area codes, no matter the provider, Carroll said.

"NITCO customers can start using 10-digit dialing immediately, all other carriers will be ready to convert to 10-digit dialing in April," he said. "The full transition will be mandatory by Oct. 24 of this year."

Calls that are now local will remain local, Carroll said, and the change will not affect the price, coverage area or other services involving those calls.