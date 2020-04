UPDATE: 15-year-old Griffith runaway located, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRIFFITH — A 15-year-old boy who ran away Monday has been located, police said Thursday.

Lucio Contreras, 15, was last seen Monday night by his mother, Maria Avila.

Contreras got in trouble with police Monday, she said. She began scolding him, and he took off on foot. She attempted to follow him in her car and called police, but she lost sight of him behind Wadsworth Elementary School, she said.

Avila said Wednesday she just wanted her son to come home.

"I need to know that he's OK," Avila said. "It's been over 24 hours now. All of our family is devastated. I just want to know that he's OK, and I just want him home."

Contreras has since returned home, Griffith police Cmdr. Keith Martin said Thursday morning.

