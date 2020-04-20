UPDATE: 2 men died in Cedar Lake car crash, coroner says

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
CEDAR LAKE — Two men died in a car crash early Monday, according to an updated news release from the Lake County coroner's office.
The two men, whose identities are not yet known, were listed as "John Doe" and "John Doe #2" in news releases issued Monday.
Coroner personnel were dispatched at 3:30 a.m. Monday to 145th and State Line Road in Cedar Lake.
The first unidentified male was pronounced dead on scene at 4:19 a.m.
The second man was pronounced dead at 4:20 a.m.
Both died from blunt force trauma in a car crash, the coroner said.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lauren Cross
North Lake County Reporter
Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.