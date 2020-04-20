You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: 2 men died in Cedar Lake car crash, coroner says
UPDATE: 2 men died in Cedar Lake car crash, coroner says

Crash

File photo of ambulance.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

CEDAR LAKE — Two men died in a car crash early Monday, according to an updated news release from the Lake County coroner's office. 

The two men, whose identities are not yet known, were listed as "John Doe" and "John Doe #2" in news releases issued Monday. 

Coroner personnel were dispatched at 3:30 a.m. Monday to 145th and State Line Road in Cedar Lake. 

The first unidentified male was pronounced dead on scene at 4:19 a.m.

The second man was pronounced dead at 4:20 a.m.

Both died from blunt force trauma in a car crash, the coroner said.  

This story is developing. Check back later for updates. 

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

