GARY — A downed tower temporarily closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 80/94 early Wednesday after a driver collided with the structure, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
Initially, only the shoulder and one lane were closed, officials said. But the entire roadway — between Burr and Grant streets — was shut down eventually while the downed tower was removed from 10:30 a.m. to about 12:30 p.m.
Traffic remains heavy in the area, officials said. Drivers are urged to use caution.
Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.