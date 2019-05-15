Amber honey leaks from an overturned semi early Wednesday on Interstate 94, near the Calumet Avenue exit. It appears a front axle on the semi broke as the driver entered the expressway, causing the truck to overturn, police said.
Crews work to clean up spilled honey Wednesday after a semi overturned on eastbound Interstate 94 at Calumet Avenue.
Marc Chase, The Times
Marc Chase, The Times
Provided
