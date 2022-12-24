 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: All lanes reopened after 2 crashes backup traffic on I-80, INDOT says

All lanes are open after traffic on two areas of Interstate 80 was backed up because of vehicle incidents, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported Saturday morning.

A stalled vehicle near U.S. 41 in Hammond blocked the eastbound center lane until around noon, the department said. The vehicle appears to be a tractor-trailer.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

A vehicle crash between Colfax Street and Cline Avenue blocked the westbound right lane for about two hours, INDOT reported around 10:45 a.m.

