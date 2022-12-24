UPDATE: All lanes reopened after 2 crashes backup traffic on I-80, INDOT says

A stalled semi blocks the center eastbound lane Saturday morning on Interstate 80, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
All lanes are open after traffic on two areas of Interstate 80 was backed up because of vehicle incidents, the Indiana Department of Transportation reported Saturday morning.
A stalled vehicle near U.S. 41 in Hammond blocked the eastbound center lane until around noon, the department said. The vehicle appears to be a tractor-trailer.
A vehicle crash between Colfax Street and Cline Avenue blocked the westbound right lane for about two hours, INDOT reported around 10:45 a.m.