UPDATE: Area reopened after semi overturns on Calumet Avenue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — A semitrailer overturned on Calumet Avenue Wednesday, combining with afternoon traffic to create major congestion in Munster.

As of 6:10 p.m., the area was cleared and reopened for traffic, said Munster Fire Department Chief Dave Pelc.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday firefighters were called to the intersection of Calumet Avenue and 45th Street for a semi that overturned in a southbound lane, Pelc said.

The semi failed to navigate the turn from southbound Calumet Avenue onto 45th Street, causing a traffic jam in southbound lanes.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area as crews work to clear the semi from the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.