You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Area reopened after semi overturns on Calumet Avenue
alert urgent

UPDATE: Area reopened after semi overturns on Calumet Avenue

{{featured_button_text}}
Police stock
File, The Times

MUNSTER — A semitrailer overturned on Calumet Avenue Wednesday, combining with afternoon traffic to create major congestion in Munster. 

As of 6:10 p.m., the area was cleared and reopened for traffic, said Munster Fire Department Chief Dave Pelc. 

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday firefighters were called to the intersection of Calumet Avenue and 45th Street for a semi that overturned in a southbound lane, Pelc said.

The semi failed to navigate the turn from southbound Calumet Avenue onto 45th Street, causing a traffic jam in southbound lanes. 

Drivers were advised to avoid the area as crews work to clear the semi from the scene. 

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Crown Point commencement marks year of strength, perseverance among seniors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts