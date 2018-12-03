GARY — Police found evidence that a man found dead inside a burned building Sunday committed suicide, but an official cause of death remained pending, according to the National Park Service.
The man's body was discovered in a second-floor office area on the building's south end, said Bruce Rowe, supervisory park ranger for the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
The extra-alarm fire started about 8:45 a.m. at the National Park Service-owned bus barn, 9340 Melton Road. The fire destroyed the north end of the structure, including seven bays, but did not spread beyond a firewall into the south end.
The man's body was not burned, said Mark Jones, chief of operations for the Gary Fire Department.
The fire's origin was at the north end of the building. The cause remained under investigation, Jones said.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about two hours, and U.S. 20 was shut down from the county line to Ripley Street for a time.
The Lake County coroner's office on Sunday identified Ronald Thomas as the man found dead. The Times has a policy to not name victims of suicide, but Thomas' name was released before it was clear his death might be ruled suicide.
The coroner's office has not yet released a final cause and manner of death.
Thomas was a suspect in several burglaries between April 13 and May 10, 2016, including one in Crown Point, one just east of Crown Point in unincorporated Lake County and three in Merrillville.
He pleaded guilty in August, and a judge suspended his eight-year prison sentence in favor of probation. The judge also gave him credit for serving 42 days in jail, online Lake Criminal Court records show.
On Friday, the Lake County Probation Department filed a petition to revoke his probation for an alleged violation. A hearing on the petition had been scheduled for Dec. 13.
