MUNSTER — A gas main leak Wednesday afternoon has closed parts of Calumet Avenue and officials are saying commuters are already seeing clogged traffic in Munster — and it's about to get worse.
The closings are expected to last until 8 p.m. Wednesday, the Munster Fire Department said.
"Traffic is already congested on Ridge and expected to become worse as rush hour hits," the Munster Fire Department announced.
NIPSCO crews are working to repair the 8-inch natural gas line, which was struck by an outside company doing digging work, and expect to be there much of the afternoon, according to Nick Meyer, a company spokesman.
All lanes of Calumet Avenue are shut down at the intersection with Fisher Street. Calumet Avenue south bound lanes are closed at Ridge Road, the Munster Fire Department reported.
There are detours in place.
"No customers have lost service," Meyer said. "That area is safe."
