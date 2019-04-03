A tow truck slammed into a small car on U.S. 30 near Southlake Mall Wednesday, toppling the smaller vehicle on its side, police said.
The tow truck then careened into several other vehicles.
The crash occurred about 1:20 p.m. just east of Mississippi Street in Hobart, according to Hobart Police spokesman Capt. James Gonzales.
Police say the tow truck was traveling westbound on U.S. 30 when the small car pulled out in front of it. The tow truck slammed into the car, causing it to spin out of control and roll onto its side.
The tow truck driver also lost control of his vehicle and veered into the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30, where he crashed into "several vehicles," Gonzales said.
About 10 vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Gonzales.
Three people were transported to area hospitals for medical treatment. Their condition was unknown as of 3:30 p.m. today.
Merrillville police arrived at the scene to assist Hobart officers, Merrillville Police Cmdr. Dave Barron said.
