LAKE STATION — A Chesterton woman was injured after the driver of a white Kia sideswiped her SUV, causing the SUV to hit a median barrier head-on and roll four times, police said.
Melissa Long, 39, was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary with head trauma. Long's passenger, a 28-year-old Chesterton man, was not injured, Indiana State Police said.
The driver of the white Kia never stopped and continued driving west after the crash about 6:20 a.m. on Interstate 80/94 near Ripley Street.
The Kia likely has damage to its right rear. The driver's description and license plate information were not known, police said.
Long was in the left lane when the Kia's driver, who was in the middle lane, attempted to change lanes and hit Long's 1999 Ford Explorer.
The left lane was closed for more than an hour for cleanup, police said.