A weapon has been recovered and a person of interest is being questioned after two Chicago police officers were fatally struck by a South Shore train Monday night on Chicago's Far South Side, according to Chicago police.
The two officers were identified by Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson as Eduardo Marmolejo, 37, and Conrad Gary, 31.
Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet the two officers "lost their lives protecting their community from a gunman.
Marmolejo had 2.5 years on the force. Gary had 18 months on the force, Johnson said at a news conference Monday night.
The tragedy "highlights how dangerous this job can be," Johnson said. "...You starting thinking 'Are they married? Do they have children?' All those things go through your mind. This isn’t easy."
The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. near 103rd Street in the city’s Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side, Metra officials said.
Police told NBC 5 Chicago the officers were responding to a "shots fired" call when they were struck by a passing train.
The South Shore Train 119 was halted after the incident. The South Shore uses Metra tracks and Metra shut down power in both directions.
Guglielmi called the incident a "devastating tragedy."
Mike Noland, president of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District which operates the South Shore line, said 500 to 600 passengers were traveling on the train Monday night.
Noland said that no passengers were injured in the incident. NICTD will bus train passengers to the Hegewisch station where they will board a train to continue to their final destination, NICTD said in an email update. Noland added NICTD will continue to post updates on track service via Facebook, Twitter and online.
NICTD announced Monday night at about 9:30 p.m. that westbound passengers on Train No. 22 were moved to Train 222, departing from the Hegewisch station when a track becomes available to continue west.
Cheryl Johnson, a train passenger train from Highland, said police took statements from everyone aboard the train.