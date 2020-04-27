UPDATE: Coroner identifies Dyer man killed in St. John motorcycle crash

ST. JOHN — A 61-year-old Dyer man has been identified in a fatal motorcycle crash.
Rodney Frohock died as a result of a crash just after 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the Lake County Coroner.
The Lake County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the area of Calumet Avenue and Greystone Drive at 1:26 p.m., according to the coroner's office. Frohock was pronounced dead at 2:20 p.m.
Witnesses say the motorcyclist crossed traffic lanes on Calumet Avenue near Greystone Drive before losing control and striking a curb, said Roger Patz, a spokesman for the St. John Police Department.
Patz said officers were dispatched to the area to find the motorcyclist lying in the grass near the intersection. When police arrived, the man had "no signs of life," Patz said.
A witness traveling behind the victim stopped to render aid and CPR until officers arrived and took over, Patz said.
Once paramedics arrived on scene, the Lake County coroner's office was notified.
The investigation is ongoing.
