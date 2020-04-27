You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UPDATE: Coroner identifies Dyer man killed in St. John motorcycle crash
breaking top story urgent

UPDATE: Coroner identifies Dyer man killed in St. John motorcycle crash

{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock
Times file photo

ST. JOHN — A 61-year-old Dyer man has been identified in a fatal motorcycle crash.

Rodney Frohock died as a result of a crash just after 1 p.m. Sunday, according to the Lake County Coroner.

The Lake County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the area of Calumet Avenue and Greystone Drive at 1:26 p.m., according to the coroner's office. Frohock was pronounced dead at 2:20 p.m.

Witnesses say the motorcyclist crossed traffic lanes on Calumet Avenue near Greystone Drive before losing control and striking a curb, said Roger Patz, a spokesman for the St. John Police Department.

Patz said officers were dispatched to the area to find the motorcyclist lying in the grass near the intersection. When police arrived, the man had "no signs of life," Patz said. 

A witness traveling behind the victim stopped to render aid and CPR until officers arrived and took over, Patz said. 

Once paramedics arrived on scene, the Lake County coroner's office was notified. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts