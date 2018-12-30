Try 1 month for 99¢
MERRILLVILLE — One driver died and the other driver hospitalized in a crash Sunday, police said.

The deceased driver was Joseph Kalemba, 28, of Crown Point, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

The crash happened at about 4:57 p.m. in the 9000 block of Taft Street, Detective Lt. James Bogner said.

Kalemba was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was transported to a nearby hospital for various injuries, Bogner said.

The crash is still under investigation. Police are hoping to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Agencies involved included the coroner's office, Merrillville police and fire departments and Superior Ambulance.

