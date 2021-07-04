UPDATE: Coroner IDs Gary drowning victim

GARY — Authorities released the name of a 20-year-old drowning victim Monday afternoon.

The Lake County coroner pronounced Julio Cesar Ramos, of Bensenville, Illinois, dead at 9:15 p.m. Sunday. Although the cause and manner of death are pending, Tyler Brock, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer, confirmed that Ramos was the drowning victim at Lake Street Beach.

Authorities recovered Ramos' body Sunday after he fell off a sand bar and drowned in Lake Michigan off Lake Street Beach, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.

Ramos was walking with a friend on the sandbar when he went under about 5 p.m. and didn't resurface.

A lifeguard with the Gary Parks Department spotted both men struggling in the water and was able to rescue one of them, Brock said.

Martinez said officers in the Sheriff's Department helicopter spotted Ramos' body about 8:15 p.m.

Ramos was at the beach Sunday with a group of friends, some of whom remained on the beach with authorities during the search, Brock said.

Authorities cleared Lake Street Beach during the search, hanging yellow tape to keep beachgoers from migrating west from Marquette Park Beach.