UPDATE: Coroner IDs Merrillville fire victim

MERRILLVILLE — One man died in a fire that gutted an RV and damaged a home in the 5400 block of Georgia Street late Saturday.

Merrillville firefighters responded to the scene at 11:40 p.m. An RV in the driveway at the residence was engulfed in flames. The fire also spread to the home's eaves, Merrillville Fire Chief Ed Yerga said.

A man was found dead inside the RV after firefighters doused the flames, Yerga said.

The Lake County coroner identified the victim as 37-year-old Jason Morris, of Merrillville. The cause and manner of Morris' death is still pending.

No foul play is suspected and the fire remains under investigation, Yerga said.

Crown Point, Gary and Lake Ridge firefighters assisted at the scene.

