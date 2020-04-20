You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Coroner IDs victims in fatal Cedar Lake crash
UPDATE: Coroner IDs victims in fatal Cedar Lake crash

Crash

File photo of ambulance.

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

CEDAR LAKE — Police are investigating after a driver and his passenger died in an early morning crash Monday. 

The Lake County Sheriff's crash reconstruction unit was dispatched about 2:30 a.m. to the area of State Line Road and 145th Avenue in unincorporated Cedar Lake for a report of a single, rollover fatal crash. 

Inocente Garcia Perez, 20, of Cedar Lake, and Rogelio Cuenca Xoyotla, 25, of Cedar Lake, were pronounced dead at 4:19 a.m. and 4:20 a.m. due to blunt force trauma.

The two men were traveling in a red Ford Mustang convertible north on State Line Road approaching 145th Avenue when it exited the roadway to the east, according to county sheriff spokeswoman Pam Jones.

The driver over-corrected, crossed over the roadway, left the roadway to the west, hit a ditch, became airborne, hit a tree, flipped over and came to rest overturned, Jones said. 

Sheriff Oscar Martinez said excessive speed is believed to be a factor in the crash. 

"It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were also factors in this crash," he added. 

Toxicology results are pending through the Lake County coroner's office. The crash remains under investigation, he said. 

