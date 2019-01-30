Emergency personnel from several Lake and and Porter County departments responded Wednesday January 30, 2019 to a warehouse fire in the 9100 block of Louisiana St. an industrial park in Merrillville. A pair of aerial ladders pour water onto the fire in sub-zero weather.
John J. Watkins, The Times
John J. Watkins, The Times
John J. Watkins, The Times
John J. Watkins, The Times
The Merrillville Fire Department responded to a working structure fire in the 9100 block of Louisiana Street Wednesday afternoon.
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Jeff Dildine, The Times
Firefighters and police from multiple jurisdictions respond to a warehouse fire at 91st and Louisiana streets in Merrillville's industrial area Wednesday.
Carley Lanich, The Times
Carley Lanich, The Times
MERRILLVILLE — Firefighters and police from multiple towns are responding to a warehouse fire in Merrillville's industrial area, braving the negative temps to extinguish a heavy blaze.
“Extreme temperatures have made it rough on the firefighters,” Merrillville Deputy Fire Chief Jim Lilley said.
As firefighters doused the flames, the mist from the water stream coated everything in ice, Lilley said.
The thick black smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday afternoon.
At 11:20 a.m. the Merrillville Fire Department received a call of smoke at a commercial structure at 91st and Louisiana streets, Lilley said.
Firefighters were met with heavy fire blazing through the roof of the commercial building at the location. No injuries have been reported, Lilley said, and the cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
Firefighters in at least three ladder trucks fought the blaze from above.
The Red Cross also offered aid on scene, and nearby businesses opened their doors as warming shelters while firefighters fought the blaze, Lilley said.
The warehouse at 9148 Louisiana St. is home to multiple businesses, Lilley said. Trucking and construction services are among the type of businesses listed at the address.
