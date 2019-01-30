Try 1 month for 99¢

MERRILLVILLE — Firefighters and police from multiple jurisdictions are responding to a warehouse fire at 91st and Louisiana streets in Merrillville's industrial area.

Thick black smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters in at least three ladder trucks fought the blaze from above.

Fire crews from multiple agencies including Merrillville, Schererville, Munster, Hobart, Gary, St. John and Lake Ridge were seen responding.

Authorities declined to answer questions on the scene.

Check back to nwi.com for updates.

Gallery: Crews battle warehouse fire in Merrillville

