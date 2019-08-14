EAST CHICAGO — A boiler exploded at T.A.C. East, Inc. Wednesday morning, sending a large plume of black smoke into the air.
As of 11:15 a.m., Chief Anthony Serna said fire crews were battling the still active blaze at 2000 East Gary Road, with officials arriving at the scene three minutes after the initial call about 7:20 a.m.
Serna said the explosion originated in the garage portion of the business, which is attached to a two-story office space.
Three male employees were injured, suffering first, second and third-degree burns to their arms and legs, Serna said. All are in stable condition at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary. No other injuries were reported.
“We’re thankful employees just received burns to extremities,” Serna said. "And there weren't any fatalities."
Although the fire has now spread past the garage to the office, Serna said it is under control, but it will take some time before crews completely extinguish the flames.
Hot spots are currently being targeted in order to keep the garage space cool since it is filled with fuel and chemical containers, Serna said. While an aerial tower is spraying water onto the office building.
Serna said all East Chicago crews are on site. Hammond and Gary fire departments are also offering assistance.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is responding to the incident, said Sarah Bonick, IDEM director of external relations. No addition information is available at this time.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.