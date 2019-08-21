MERRILLVILLE — After Sue Reed, former president and CEO of the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce, announced her resignation via Facebook Wednesday, the Chamber has opened a search to fill the vacancy.
Deann Patena, chairwoman of the board of directors, said in news release that committees are in the midst of reviewing and setting requirements for the position.
“We have appreciated Sue’s commitment to the chamber over the past 10 years and wish her well in her future endeavors,” Patena said.
Reed officially resigned Tuesday, the release states.
“Today I start a new chapter in my life,” Reed said in a Facebook post. “For over a decade I have been passionate about bringing programs and services to help our members grow their business.
“A decision was made to make a change in my role that I didn’t agree with.”
Reed added she offered to stay to help with a smooth transition, an offer she said was “declined.”
Reed stepped into the role as executive director of the chamber in September 2010, after former Director Edward Dernulc retired.
Reed could not be reached for comment.
Reed’s resignation comes after Crown Point announced its split from the Merrillville-based regional chamber earlier this month.
Crown Point Mayor David Uran and the new Crown Point Chamber of Commerce could not be reached for comment.
