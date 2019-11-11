{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Police and fire officials were called out to the Buffalo Wild Wings at Broadway and Summit Street at 8:38 a.m. Monday morning for a 911 report of a structure fire.

A mechanical problem with the building's HVAC system pushed smoke into the restaurant, Crown Point Fire Chief Dave Crane said.

Crane said the issue appeared to be electrical, so power was cut to half the building the Buffalo Wild Wings occupies. NIPSCO responded shortly to assist and the restaurant was able to open in time for lunch, he said.

Crown Point Fire Department responders were on the scene for about 45 minutes, the chief said.

Police were on scene to help redirect traffic, Assistant Police Chief Jim Janda said. 

Northlake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She previously worked at The Herald-News in Joliet. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting.