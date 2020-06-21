You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Crown Point man killed in motorcycle crash, police say
UPDATE: Crown Point man killed in motorcycle crash, police say

SCHERERVILLE — A 24-year-old Crown Point man died in a motorcycle crash late Saturday on U.S. 41.

Schererville Police were dispatched around 10:53 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 41 and Moraine Trace. Preliminary investigation and witness statements indicate a motorcyclist, identified as Samuel Brown, was traveling at a high rate of speed south on U.S. 41., Cmdr. Jeff Cook said.

Brown entered the left turn lane where a vehicle was stopped in traffic. He traveled between the vehicle and raised concrete median, ultimately striking both, Cook said.

Brown was then thrown from the vehicle and into the left northbound lane of U.S. 41, and was run over by a vehicle, Cook said.

The Lake County coroner pronounced Brown dead at the scene from blunt force trauma.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

