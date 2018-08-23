GARY — About 135 NIPSCO customers near 19th and Madison streets are temporarily without gas service as the utility company works to fix a damaged gas main in the area.
NIPSCO has contacted Midtown residents affected by this gas outage and will contact residents to relight pilots, the city of Gary said in a news release.
Anyone experiencing a gas smell — a distinctive rotten egg smell — in their home or apartment should call NIPSCO, the city urged in a news release.
"Before calling, do not light matches, turn electrical switches on or off or use a telephone in the building. Get out immediately if there is a gas smell inside the home or business," the city said.
A photo circulating on social media shows a fire had ignited 19th and Madison at the source of damaged gas main, prompting crews to be called out.
NIPSCO spokeswoman Karen McCoy said NIPSCO crews responded to the area after a report of a fire.
McCoy said NIPSCO crews excavated the pavement to reach the gas main and make the necessary repairs. NIPSCO first went door to door to turn off the gas to ensure the community's safety, she added.
"The gas is no longer actively flowing. Before we shut off the gas, we did readings in the area to make sure the area was safe," McCoy said Thursday afternoon.
The city urged residents to remain outside after calling NIPSCO at 1-800-634-3524 and NIPSCO will send someone to check the source of the odor.
Residents should also call the Gary Fire Department for gas emergencies by calling 911.
NIPSCO's work is expected to be completed today, McCoy said. Once repairs are made, NIPSCO is bringing in extra crews, who will go door to door to relight the pilots, she said.
The cause of the damaged gas main remains under investigation, McCoy said.