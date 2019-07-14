ST. JOHN TWP. — A woman was pronounced dead Sunday morning as multiple fire crews battled a house fire in the 9100 block of State Line Rd., according to a news release from the Lake County coroner's office.
The cause of death of the woman, whose identity was not immediately released, is pending. She was pronounced dead at 8:14 a.m. The coroner was called to the scene at 7:05 a.m., the release states.
Firefighters and equipment from Center Township, Crete, Crown Point, Dyer, Highland, Lake Hills, Lowell, Merrillville, Munster, Schererville and St. John handled the blaze. Other agencies that assisted include Lake County Sheriff, Lake County CSI, Superior EMS and the Indiana Fire Marshall, the release states.
Earlier police scanner traffic indicated two people were rescued.
Several fire crew members investigating at the scene Sunday afternoon. Parts of the roof were missing. Charred remains of rooms and hallways could be seen through the windows. The burned-out remains of two vehicles were visible in the garage. Other crews were beginning to install fencing around the property.
Jonathan Pederson, who lives on Moraine Street near the home, said he believes the fire started around 6:15 a.m. He added that emergency crews first arrived five minutes later.
"We could just hear the snapping and popping of wood," Pederson said. "All we saw was smoke billowing. It (the fire) had to be going through the roof. We heard yelling. That breaks my heart."
Duke Radoicic, who lives on the Illinois side of the road in Crete Township, said he heard and saw the fire while drinking his morning coffee. He said he went outside to observe and captured photos and video on his cellphone.
"There were flames coming up right away," Radoicic said. "I saw smoke billowing from the garage. I heard screaming, windows breaking."
Mike Geise, of St. John Twp., a neighbor next to the home, said he got up around 8 a.m. to let his two dogs out when he saw the scene.
"There were pretty much fire engines all up the street," Geise said.
