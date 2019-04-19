GARY — A 29-year-old man died and two women were hurt early Friday in a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to police and the Lake County coroner's office.
Coroner's investigators were still working to determine the man's identity.
Gary police were dispatched about 1:25 a.m. after a witness reported an SUV had rolled over and was smoking under the Interstate 90 overpass along Dunes Highway, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
An officer arrived and saw the SUV's driver, later identified as a 25-year-old woman, crawling out of the wreckage.
The officer asked the woman to sit by his car while he helped a 27-year-old woman in the front passenger seat get out of the SUV, Hamady said.
When the officer returned to his car, the SUV driver was gone.
The man, a backseat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The front-seat passenger was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to an Illinois hospital with serious injuries, Hamady said.
Police found the driver, and she was taken to a hospital.
Toxicology results were pending, police said.
The Gary Fire Department and Lake County Sheriff's Department Traffic Reconstruction Unit assisted.