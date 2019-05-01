HAMMOND — A Hammond woman in a crash late Tuesday, and high water may to blame for other crashes on the expressway traffic problems on other Region roads, officials said.
Eimy Ocampo-Ayala, 21, died after a crash about 11:40 p.m. on the westbound Borman Expressway near Calumet Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner's office.
It was raining at the time of the crash, a witness said. Ocampo-Ayala died from blunt force trauma, a coroner's release said.
Several other crashes occurred in the westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 94 in the area of Kennedy Avenue early Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Transportation's TrafficWise tweets.
Localized flooding was occurring about 6:30 a.m. in both directions near the Kennedy Avenue exit, Indiana State Police said.
INDOT checked the drains and found they were clear, but it will take time for the water to recede, police said. With more rain in the forecast, that process could be slow.
Drivers should slow down and pay attention if traveling through the area, police said. There is a high risk of hydroplaning.
In rural Porter County, several roads were closed as of 6:15 a.m. Wednesday because of high water. They include:
-- County Road 700 North between Willowcreek Road and 500 West in Portage Township.
-- County Road 200 West between U.S. .6 and 850 North in Liberty Township.
-- Sturdy Road between Comeford Road and Martinal Road in Center Township.
Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton , Jasper counties were under a flash flood watch until 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Another half inch of rain was expected, bringing total rainfall since early Tuesday to 1 to 2 inches locally, forecasters said.
Areas near rivers, streams, creeks and retention ponds, sites with poor drainage and lowland flooding could occur.
Showers and thunderstorms could continue into Thursday, forecasters said. Residents should monitor weather forecasts and never drive vehicles through flooded areas.