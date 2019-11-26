GARY — A woman died following a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in the area of West 19th Avenue and Chase Street, police said. A total of four people were sent to the hospital with injuries.
Tuesday afternoon Lake County coroners were called to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus at 600 Grant Street in Gary and the woman, who was not identified in the report, was declared dead at 1:07 p.m., according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Her age and manner of death is pending, the report said.
One of the injured people may have been revived by medics, police said.
Gary police responded to the crash about 12:35 p.m.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Sgt. Michael Jackson at 219-881-1209. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.